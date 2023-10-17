Mannequin Pussy Unveils New Album, ‘I Got Heaven’

Mannequin Pussy has announced its fourth studio album, I Got Heaven, which was produced by John Congleton. The project is out on March 1, 2024 through Epitaph Records and is the follow-up to 2019’s Patience. In August, the band shared the album’s title track, and today (Oct. 17), it released its second single, “I Don’t Know You.” The song arrives with a video directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles.

“This is simply a song about having a crush,” singer/guitarist Marisa Dabice said. “About the excitement and playful fantasy that can come from meeting someone unexpectedly at a festival, or on the street, or in line at the grocery store. You don’t know when you’ll see them again but the rush of their possibility lingers, making you yearn to know more about them.”

Earlier this year over lunch, Mannequin Pussy shared with us its intended direction of I Got Heaven, with Dabice describing it as “a horny album. I feel like the last couple of records were about loss and heartbreak and the stages of grief that you go through. Where I’ve personally been for these last couple of years is starting to explore desire a little bit more — like removing yourself from other people in a very controlled and intentional way, and then realizing that you still have this desire and this ache and longing to be seen and accepted by other people. Which is all very nice words to say that it’s a horny record. We’re a very horny band.”

Mannequin Pussy’s I Got Heaven tracklist:

I Got Heaven

Loud Bark

Nothing Like

I Don’t Know You

Sometimes

OK? OK! OK? OK!

Tell Me Softly

Of Her

Aching

Split Me Open