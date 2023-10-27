Iron Maiden Announces 2024 North American Arena Tour

Fresh off an appearance at the Power Trip festival on the Coachella grounds, Iron Maiden has announced a 2024 North American leg of its Future Past tour. It launches Oct. 4 in San Diego and runs through Nov. 17 in San Antonio, Tx., with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, and the New York metro area in between.
“We’re really excited to be bringing the Future Past tour back to Canada and the United States next year,” bassist Steve Harris says. “We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere in Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them! So it’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”
An Iron Maiden fan club presale begins on Oct. 31. The general on-sale takes place on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will be busy on the road before the Future Past dates with international touring in support of his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project. The album, due early next year, features longtime collaborator Roy “Z” Ramirez and marks Dickinson’s first solo album since 2005. The tour begins April 18 in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Iron Maiden The Future Past 2024 North American Dates:
10/4 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
10/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/14 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/27 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/6 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
11/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
11/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center