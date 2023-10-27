Iron Maiden Announces 2024 North American Arena Tour

Trek will again focus on the albums 'Senjutsu' and 'Somewhere in Time'

Fresh off an appearance at the Power Trip festival on the Coachella grounds, Iron Maiden has announced a 2024 North American leg of its Future Past tour. It launches Oct. 4 in San Diego and runs through Nov. 17 in San Antonio, Tx., with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, and the New York metro area in between.

“We’re really excited to be bringing the Future Past tour back to Canada and the United States next year,” bassist Steve Harris says. “We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere in Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them! So it’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”

An Iron Maiden fan club presale begins on Oct. 31. The general on-sale takes place on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will be busy on the road before the Future Past dates with international touring in support of his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project. The album, due early next year, features longtime collaborator Roy “Z” Ramirez and marks Dickinson’s first solo album since 2005. The tour begins April 18 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

10/4 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/14 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/27 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/30 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/6 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

11/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

11/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center