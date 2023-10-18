IDLES Rocks With LCD Soundsystem, Nigel Godrich On ‘TANGK’

Working quickly off the back of its acclaimed 2021 album Crawler, U.K. rock outfit IDLES will release their fifth full-length, TANGK, on Feb. 16, 2024 through Partisan Records. The 11-track effort was co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, the Smile, Beck), IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen, and hip-hop maestro Kenny Beats, who was also behind the boards for Crawler.

As singer Joe Talbot explains, the album has a singular theme: love. “TANGK. I needed love,” he says. “So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

The album’s first single, “Dancer,” is out today (Oct. 18) and features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. An accompanying Jocelyn Anquetil-directed video finds band members strutting through a parking garage in off-white suits, as the music of “Dancer” suddenly jolts a variety of people into action in their bedrooms, places of business, and even a laundromat.

“‘Dancer’ is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you,” Talbot says of the track, which IDLES debuted last night during a secret show at London’s Village Underground. The gig opened with another new song from TANGK, “Gratitude.”

IDLES will play their final shows of the year on Dec. 1 in Hong Kong and the next night in Bangkok, ahead of a 2024 European tour beginning Feb. 29 in Porto, Portugal.

IDLES‘ TANGK tracklisting:

IDEA 01

Gift Horse

POP POP POP

Roy

A Gospel

Dancer

Grace

Hall & Oates

Jungle

Gratitude

Monolith

Dec 1st 2023 – Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap

Dec 2nd, 2023 – Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

Feb 29th, 2024 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

March 1st, 2024 – Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2nd, 2024 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5th, 2024 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

March 7th, 2024 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8th, 2024 – Netherlands / Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

March 9th, 2024 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

March 11th, 2024 – Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

March 12th, 2024 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14th, 2024 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15th, 2024 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16th, 2024 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18th, 2024 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

March 19th, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

March 21st, 2024 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 22nd, 2024 – München, DE @ Zenith

March 23rd, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle