IDLES Rocks With LCD Soundsystem, Nigel Godrich On ‘TANGK’

Working quickly off the back of its acclaimed 2021 album Crawler, U.K. rock outfit IDLES will release their fifth full-length, TANGK, on Feb. 16, 2024 through Partisan Records. The 11-track effort was co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, the Smile, Beck), IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen, and hip-hop maestro Kenny Beats, who was also behind the boards for Crawler.
As singer Joe Talbot explains, the album has a singular theme: love. “TANGK. I needed love,” he says. “So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”
The album’s first single, “Dancer,” is out today (Oct. 18) and features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. An accompanying Jocelyn Anquetil-directed video finds band members strutting through a parking garage in off-white suits, as the music of “Dancer” suddenly jolts a variety of people into action in their bedrooms, places of business, and even a laundromat.
“‘Dancer’ is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you,” Talbot says of the track, which IDLES debuted last night during a secret show at London’s Village Underground. The gig opened with another new song from TANGK, “Gratitude.”
IDLES will play their final shows of the year on Dec. 1 in Hong Kong and the next night in Bangkok, ahead of a 2024 European tour beginning Feb. 29 in Porto, Portugal.
IDLES‘ TANGK tracklisting:
IDEA 01
Gift Horse
POP POP POP
Roy
A Gospel
Dancer
Grace
Hall & Oates
Jungle
Gratitude
Monolith
Here are IDLES’ tour dates:
Dec 1st 2023 – Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap
Dec 2nd, 2023 – Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival
Feb 29th, 2024 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
March 1st, 2024 – Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2nd, 2024 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5th, 2024 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
March 7th, 2024 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8th, 2024 – Netherlands / Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
March 9th, 2024 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
March 11th, 2024 – Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu
March 12th, 2024 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14th, 2024 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15th, 2024 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16th, 2024 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18th, 2024 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
March 19th, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
March 21st, 2024 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
March 22nd, 2024 – München, DE @ Zenith
March 23rd, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle