5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Andy Summers of The Police

(Credit: Dennis Mukai)

Name  Andy Summers

Best known for  Being Andy Summers.

Current city  Los Angeles.

Really want to be in  Amsterdam – visiting the Stedelijk Museum.

Excited about  Current US tour: The Cracked Lens + a Missing String.

My current music collection has a lot of  Thelonious Monk, Ornette Coleman, Bach, ECM library, etc.

And a little bit of  Khruangbin.

Preferred format  Vinyl of course – deeper, richer, more overtones with real clarity – black treasure…

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Brilliant Corners, Thelonious Monk

I love all Monk. Brilliant Corners woke me up and prodded me as a teenager to think outside of the music box.

2

20th Century Guitar, Julian Bream

An inspiring and timeless performance by JB that opened up — for me — what could be played on the guitar.

3

Le Roi de la Bossa Nova, Luiz Bonfá

Such wonderful playing and musical composition from a Brazilian genius.

4

The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery, Wes Montgomery

Fantastic guitar playing and the waking-up to a new world on guitar – I was 15 years old when I discovered Wes Montgomery!

5

Bach Cello Suites, by any of the master cellists, especially Yo-Yo Ma

Immortal music for your whole life.

6

Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, The Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir 

Some of the most amazing, sad, and beautiful singing ever recorded…

