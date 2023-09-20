The Breeders Enlist J Mascis To Rework ‘Divine Hammer’

Later this week, the Breeders are releasing a 30th anniversary edition of their beloved album Last Splash. As a final preview of what’s to come, the quartet enlisted fellow alt-rocker J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. to appear on a new version of “Divine Hammer.” Titled “Divine Mascis,” the song hails from the original recording sessions.

“At the time, J Mascis was a guitar god… we sent him the tape to put guitar on, so when it came back and he’s got rid of our voices and just put his vocal on, we were like, ‘Wha?!’ But it’s really cute,” Kelley Deal told Uncut. “There’s a freshness to it, and it’s just so weird. I like his voice and the idiosyncratic way he sings and delivers lines. So I thought it was really neat.”

The reissued Last Splash features several previously unreleased tracks, including “Go Man Go.”

Fresh off an appearance at Riot Fest, which was preceded by an opening slot for Foo Fighters, the Breeders are on their own headlining tour, performing Last Splash in its entirety. Belly (featuring original Breeder Tanya Donelly), Screaming Females, and Horsegirl are all opening at various stops. After this run concludes, the Breeders will open eight shows on Olivia Rodrigo’s 2024 arena tour.

The Breeders Last Splash 30th anniversary track listing:

A1. New Year

A2. Cannonball

A3. Invisible Man

A4. No Aloha

B1. Roi

B2. Do You Love Me Now?

B3. Flipside

C1. I Just Wanna Get Along

C2. Mad Lucas

C3. Divine Hammer

C4. S.O.S

D1. Hag

D2. Saints

D3. Drivin’ on 9

D4. Roi (Reprise)

12”

A1. Go Man Go

A2. Divine Mascis