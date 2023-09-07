Oliver Anthony Added To Louder Than Life Lineup

Oliver Anthony, the Virginia-based singer whose viral track “Rich Men North of Richmond” has become a political lightning rod in recent weeks on its way to improbably topping the Billboard Hot 100, has been added to the lineup for the massive Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Ky., later this month. Anthony will offer “two distinct performances” on Sept. 21 and 22 inside the event’s Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, per organizers, with specific set times to be announced.

The first person to debut atop the Hot 100 without any prior charting history, Anthony has only performed on a couple of occasions since “Rich Men North of Richmond” blew up last month, but he was none too pleased that the song was co-opted as a talking point during the first Republican presidential debate.

“It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I’m one of them,” he said in a video message afterwards. “It’s aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we’re buddies and act like we’re fighting the same struggle, like we’re trying to present the same message.”

In that same clip, Anthony admitted he wasn’t sure “how many shows” or “how many tours” he would play, but added, “I am going to stay true to my word. I’m going to write, produce and distribute authentic music that represents people and not politics.”

Anthony’s newest song, “90 Some Chevy,” was released last week. The artist’s next confirmed live appearance is Sept. 14 at the Poppy Mountain Music Festival in Morehead, Ky.

As previously reported, Louder Than Life will feature performances from Green Day, Foo Fighters, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, and Tool.