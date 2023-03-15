A day after announcing the lineup for its Aftershock festival in Sacramento, Ca., Danny Wimmer Presents has unveiled the lineup for Louder Than Life in Louisville, Ky. Foo Fighters, Tool, Green Day, and Avenged Sevenfold are headlining each of the festival’s four days. Other artists performing include Run the Jewels, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Rancid, Pantera, Megadeth, 311, Limp Bizkit, and L7.

Hosted by Jose Mangin, Louder Than Life takes place a week after Bourbon & Beyond on Sept. 21-24 at Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, and as with other DWP events, can be purchased starting as low as $10 down.

See each day’s lineup below.

Thursday, Sept. 21:

Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, 311, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Code Orange, White Reaper, L7, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Sueco, Movements, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., Mannequin Pussy, Beauty School Dropout, Pinkshift, Bob Vylan, Starcrawler, Starbenders, KYNG, Tigercub, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Guerilla Warfare, Asava

Friday, Sept. 22:

Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Corey Taylor, Dance Gavin Dance, Bad Omens, Wage War, Avatar, Fever 333, Kittie, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Fame On Fire, Dead Poet Society, Rain City Drive, Austin Meade, SIM, Tallah, Cassyette, Ten56., HANABIE., Gnome, Fox Lake, Widow7, Luna Aura

Saturday, Sept. 23:

Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling In Reverse, Pierce The Veil, Parkway Drive, BABYMETAL, Asking Alexandria, Dethklok, The Hu, The Amity Affliction, Memphis May Fire, Suicide Silence, Sleep Token, Whitechapel, Zero 9:36, Gideon, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Jesus Piece, Afterlife, Another Day Dawns, Ithaca, Devil’s Cut, Reach NYC, Feast For the Crows, Dissonation

Sunday, Sept 24:

Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, Run The Jewels, Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, AWOLNATION, Rival Sons, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, Senses Fail, Viagra Boys, Boston Manor, DeathbyRomy, Jehnny Beth, The Emo Night Tour, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Thousand Below, Holy Wars, Reddstar, Letdown., As You Were, Death Valley Dreams, JVK