News Of The Day – 9/8

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

The 2024 edition of Palm Springs’ Stagecoach festival sports familiar country names such as Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, but it will also feature a host of left-field bookings, including Post Malone doing a set of country covers, Nickelback, Leon Bridges, the Beach Boys, Diplo, and even Wiz Khalifa.

Cardi B has returned with a new single, “Bongos,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The pair previously collaborated on the viral smash “WAP” in 2020.

Fall Out Boy’s So Much for (2our) Dust tour will begin Feb. 29 in Portland, Ore., with rotating support from Jimmy Eat World, the Maine, Daisy Grenade, and Hot Mulligan.

Peter Jesperson, who managed the Replacements from their earliest days in Minneapolis and founded Twin/Tone Records, will publish his memoir, Euphoric Recall, on Nov. 14 through Minnesota Historical Society Press.

Julian Casablancas and the Voidz will touch down at the Murmrr Theatre inside the former Union Temple in Brooklyn, N.Y., for shows on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.

A previously unreleased version of the Prince classic “Cream” is out now, ahead of the Oct. 27 reissue of its parent album, Diamonds and Pearls.

Photographer William Eggleston also makes music, and his latest album, 512, will arrive Nov. 3 from Secretly Canadian. The song “Improvisation” featuring Brian Eno is out now.