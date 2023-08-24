Prince’s ‘Diamond & Pearls’ Getting Deluxe Reissue In October

Collection will feature a number of previously unheard rarities from the late artist's famed vault

Following its prior reissues of 1999 and Sign O’ the Times, Prince‘s estate will give similar treatment to the late artist’s 1991 album Diamonds & Pearls this fall. The project will be released in several configurations on Oct. 27 in tandem with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records. Two previously unreleased tracks, “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version),” are out now.

Diamonds & Pearls was Prince’s first album with the New Power Generation and one the best-selling releases of his career. It is best known for hit singles such as “Gett Off,” the Billboard Hot 100-topping “Cream,” “Insatiable,” and the title track. The version of “Alice Through The Looking Glass” included on the reissue was recorded near the end of the album sessions on May 28, 1991, at Larrabee Sound Studios.

The regular edition of Diamonds and Pearls will be comprised of a newly remastered version of the album, and 15 remixes and b-sides from the era, including the unreleased “Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)” mix. Available as a seven-CD or 12-LP set, the super deluxe edition features 33 previously unheard tracks., including a January 1992 live show from Minneapolis’ Glam Slam, along with the soundcheck and a couple of songs from a show at Minneapolis’ Metrodome for the 1991 Special Olympics.

A limited edition seven-inch boxed set comprised of singles from the era will also be released, including “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Horny Pony (Version 2).”

See the full tracklisting below:

CD1 / LP1&2: Diamonds and Pearls remastered

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Cream

5. Strollin’

6. Willing And Able

7. Gett Off

8. Walk Don’t Walk

9. Jughead

10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

11. Push

12. Insatiable

13. Live 4 Love

CD2 / LP3 and 4: Remastered Single Mixes and Edits

1. Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)

2. Gett Off (Houstyle)

3. Violet The Organ Grinder

4. Gangster Glam

5. Horny Pony

6. Cream (N.P.G. Mix)

7. Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)

8. Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)

9. Insatiable (Edit)

10. Diamonds And Pearls (Edit)

11. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)

12. Call The Law

13. Willing And Able (Edit)

14. Willing And Able (Video Version)

15. Thunder (DJ Fade)

CD3-5 / LP5-9: Vault I, II, III

Vault I

1. Schoolyard

2. My Tender Heart

3. Pain

4. Streetwalker

5. Lauriann

6. Darkside

7. Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)

8. Glam Slam ’91

9. Live 4 Love (Early Version)

10. Cream (Take 2)

11. Skip To My You My Darling

12. Diamonds And Pearls (Long Version)

Vault II

1. Daddy Pop (12″ Version)

2. Martika’s Kitchen

3. Spirit

4. Open Book

5. Work That Fat

6. Horny Pony (Version 2)

7. Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)

8. Hold Me

9. Blood On The Sheets

10. The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom And The Whole Nine)

11. Don’t Say U Love Me

Vault III

1. Get Blue

2. Tip O’ My Tongue

3. The Voice

4. Trouble

5. Alice Through The Looking Glass

6. Standing At The Altar

7. Hey U

8. Letter 4 Miles

9. I Pledge Allegiance To Your Love

10. Thunder Ballet

CD6 and 7 / LP10-12: Live at Glam Slam 1992

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Willing And Able

5. Jughead

6. The Sacrifice Of Victor

7. Nothing Compares 2 U

8. Thieves In The Temple

9. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)

BLU-RAY

Live at Glam Slam

Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 11, 1992

1. Thunder

2. Daddy Pop

3. Diamonds And Pearls

4. Willing And Able

5. Jughead

6. The Sacrifice Of Victor

7. Nothing Compares 2 U

8. Thieves In The Temple

9. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)

All tracks previously unreleased

Special Olympics, Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 1991

Soundcheck – July 19, 1991:

1. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

All tracks previously unreleased

Show – July 20, 1991:

1. Diamonds And Pearls

2. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)

All tracks previously unreleased

Diamonds and Pearls video collection

1. Introduction

2. Thunder (Live)

3. Gett Off

4. Cream

5. Diamonds And Pearls

6. Dr. Feelgood (Live)

7. Call The Law

8. Willing And Able

9. Jughead (Live)

10. Insatiable

11. Strollin’

12. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

13. Live 4 Love (Live)