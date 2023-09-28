News of the Day – 9/28

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Bruce Springsteen postponed his remaining 2023 tour dates as he heals from an illness.

King Gizzard and the Gizzard Wizard announced it will release its second album of 2023, its 25th overall.

M83 released a video for “Sunny Boy.”

Earlier this year, we featured Debby Friday as one of our artists to watch in 2023. Following her Polaris Prize victory, she released a new song.

SPIN contributor Katherine Yeske Taylor announced the release of her book, She’s a Badass: Women in Rock Shaping Feminism. It features interviews with Suzi Quatro, Ann Wilson (Heart), Exene Cervenka (X), Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s), Lydia Lunch, Suzanne Vega, Cherie Currie (The Runaways), Donita Sparks (L7), Amy Ray (Indigo Girls), Tanya Donelly (Throwing Muses/The Breeders/Belly), Tobi Vail (Bikini Kill), and more. The book is out in January.