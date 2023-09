VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 01: Singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

One of Sinead O’Connor’s final songs will be on a BBC show.

Oneohtrix Point Never will perform a series of live shows next year in New York, London, Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul.

Stevie Nicks announced a string of 2024 tour dates.

Boygenius is releasing a new EP next month.