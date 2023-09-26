Boygenius Announce New EP The Rest

On Monday night (Sept. 25), Boygenius, the indie supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, started its show in Boston by debuting a new song titled “Black Hole.” Shortly after that, the group announced plans to release a new four-song EP. The Rest will be out on Oct. 13 through Interscope, with the remaining songs titles yet to be disclosed. The collection is billed as an expansion of The Record, which was released in March.

The Rest is produced by the band along with Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore and Marshall Vore.

Last week, Boygenius released a new video for “Cool About It.”

See Boygenius’ upcoming tour dates below.

Sept. 26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall !

Sept. 28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~

Oct. 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =

Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

! with special guest Palehound

~ with special guest Samia

= with special guest MUNA

* with 100 gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane