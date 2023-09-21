News Of The Day – 9/21

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Faye Webster, Troye Sivan, and Bleachers all released new songs, while Juliana Hatfield shared another track from her ELO covers album.

Johnny Marr and Bush both announced greatest hits albums, each with new songs: Marr’s “Somewhere” and Bush’s “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.”

Boygenius shared a new video for “Cool About It.”

Jewel is reissuing her album Spirit for its 25th anniversary.

A day after announcing Scream’s first album in 30 years, drummer Kent Stax died at the age of 61.