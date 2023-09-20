News of the Day – 9/20

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Pussy Riot, Queens of the Stone Age, Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real all announced tours. Phish’s annual Madison Square Garden shows will take place from Dec. 28 through Dec 31.

R.E.M. will reissue Up for its 25th anniversary. The album was the band’s first without drummer Bill Berry It is out on Nov. 10 through Craft Recordings.

A live recording of Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 show at the Hollywood Bowl will be released in November. Unknown Mortal Orchestra is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of II. It features “Two Generations of Excess,” an outtake from that session, along with acoustic versions of album tracks.

Legendary D.C. hardcore band Scream is back with its first album in 30 years. The album features contributions by Ian MacKaye, former Scream drummer Dave Grohl and many more. Listen to “DC Special Sha La La.”

Doechii released “Pacer.” Watch the video here. Listen to the latest from Steven Wilson.

Deap Vally is breaking up. The band is releasing a new version of SISTRIONIX, shared a new song off it and will play the album in full on its final tour.