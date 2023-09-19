R.E.M. Reissuing ‘Up’ For 25th Anniversary

Extras include a previously unreleased live set taped for the Fox show 'Party of Five'

R.E.M. is reissuing its 1998 album Up, ira first following the departure of original drummer Bill Berry, for its 25th anniversary. The collection, arriving Nov. 10 through Craft Recordings, features the band’s previously unreleased 11-song set from a 1999 guest appearance on the Fox TV show Party of Five. A version of “Daysleeper” from that taping is available now.

The reissue also features a Blu-Ray disc with HD music videos (“Daysleeper,” “Lotus,” and “At My Most Beautiful”), a six-song performance titled Uptake recorded in London, and a 32-page book written by Josh Modell featuring new interviews with the band. The set was remastered by Bob Ludwig and is being released as a two-CD/one-Blu-Ray, as well as as a vinyl and two-CD versions.

R.E.M. Up 25th anniversary track listing:

Deluxe Edition (2-CD/1-Blu-Ray):

Disc 1 – Up (remastered audio)

1. Airportman

2. Lotus

3. Suspicion

4. Hope

5. At My Most Beautiful

6. The Apologist

7. Sad Professor

8. You’re In The Air

9. Walk Unafraid

10. Why Not Smile

11. Daysleeper

12. Diminished

13. Parakeet

14. Falls To Climb

Disc 2 – Party of Five Recording

1. Introduction

2. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

3. Lotus

4. Daysleeper

5. Country Feedback

6. Walk Unafraid

7. Losing My Religion

8. Parakeet

9. The Apologist

10. It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

11. I’m Not Over You

12. Man On The Moon

Disc 3 – Blu-ray

1. Up – 5.1 Surround Sound

2. Up – Hi-Resolution Audio

3. This Way Up (press kit)

4. Uptake (six-song performance)

5. Daysleeper (music video)

6. Lotus (music video)

7. At My Most Beautiful (music video)