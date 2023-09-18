News Of The Day – 9/18

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music over the weekend:

Surprise! The National’s surprise new album, Laugh Track, is out now and features Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver and Rosanne Cash.

U2 shot a video in Las Vegas for a new song, “Atomic City,” which will be released in conjunction with the band’s upcoming residency at Sin City’s Sphere at the Venetian.

The Killers covered (who else?) Bruce Springsteen at Sea.Hear.Now in New Jersey.

702’s Irish Grinstead died at the age of 43.

Drake pushed back the release of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs, from Sept. 22 to Oct. 26 due to time commitments for his ongoing tour.