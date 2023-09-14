News Of The Day – 9/14

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Duff McKagan, Animal Collective, Chris Shiflett, John Carpenter, Big Thief, Sufjan Stevens and Jamila Woods all released new songs.

Olivia Rodrigo announced her first arena tour, which comes in support of her new album, Guts.

Snail Mail’s new EP, Valentine Demos, is out Nov. 3 from Matador. Here lead track “Easy Thing” now.

Indigo De Souza is the latest artist to perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk.

New Order will reissue its beloved 1987 singles collection Substance on Nov. 10. The CD boxed set edition includes bonus discs of rarities and a complete 1987 live performance of the album.

Social Distortion is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Mommy’s Little Monster with a vinyl reissue.