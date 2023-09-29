Las Vegas Police Make Arrest In Tupac Shakur Murder

Las Vegas Police have arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the 1996 unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur. According to the Associated Press, Davis was arrested early this morning (Sept. 29) on charges which have yet to be revealed.

In both a 2018 BET special and a 2019 book, Compton Street Legend, Davis admitted he was one of two passengers in the car from which the shots that killed Shakur were fired. Davis implied that his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the shooter.

On Sept. 7, 1996, following a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas strip. Earlier in the night, there was an altercation at the MGM Grand between Anderson and members of Shakur’s entourage, after Anderson allegedly stole a Death Row Records affiliate’s chain.

This is a developing story.