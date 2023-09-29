Aerosmith Postpone Remaining ‘Peace Out’ Tour Dates to 2024

Earlier this month, Aerosmith kicked off what it billed to be its final tour. However, after only three shows, the band pushed pause on account of Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury. Today (Sept. 29), Aerosmith announced that it is pushing its remaining 2023 dates to next year. Initially, Aerosmith expected to resume the tour on Oct. 11.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” Aerosmith said in a statement. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

In a statement of his own, Tyler said, “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

The tour will resume at some point in 2024, though dates were not specified.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s PEACE OUT!,” the legendary band said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “Get ready and walk this way. You’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Aerosmith’s original drummer, Joey Kramer, is not part of the tour. He was replaced John Douglas.