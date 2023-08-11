Nearly two years to the day since releasing its breakthrough album GLOW ON, Turnstile has teamed with Toronto jazz ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD for the surprise release of Hearts Design, an EP reimagining three songs from it: “Mystery,” “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange, and “Underwater Boi.”

The EP arrives with a video featuring all three tracks and captures the band in its preferred natural setting: performing live in front of adoring fans. The clip was filmed and edited by Alex Henery, and was co-directed by Henery and Turnstile singer Brandon Yates.

SPIN‘s 2021 Artists of the Year have toured consistently since the release of GLOW ON, which reached a career-best No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums chart. Having opened most of the dates so far on blink-182’s reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, the band resumes activity Aug. 16 in Stretford, U.K., and has shows on tap through Oct. 7 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, Ca. As previously reported, Turnstile also threw out the first pitch at a hometown Baltimore Orioles game earlier this week.

BADBADNOTGOOD is likewise on the road this summer, and will next perform Saturday (Aug. 12) in Portland, Ore., prior to an appearance the following day at Seattle’s Day In Day Out festival. The group, which has previously collaborated with everyone from Tyler, the Creator to Kendrick Lamar and Kaytranada, released its most recent album, Talk Memory, in 2021.