The Killers Share New Single, ‘Your Side Of Town’

Ahead of headlining appearances this weekend at the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds Festivals, the Killers have released a new single, “Your Side of Town.” The Brandon Flowers-led group’s first fresh music of 2023 was produced by the Killers in tandem with Stuart Price and Shawn Everett.

As with the one-off 2022 single “boy,” it’s unknown if “Your Side of Town” is earmarked for the Killers’ next album, which will be the follow-up to 2021’s Pressure Machine. That project, which was co-produced by Everett, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the publication’s Top Rock Albums tally.

After wrapping their European dates on Sept. 3 at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival, the Killers will return to the U.S. for headlining and festival appearances, including at Life Is Beautiful in their Las Vegas hometown and at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest in Dana Point, Ca. The group will also perform at the Formula1 Austin Grand Prix in the Texas capital on Oct. 20.

Aug. 26: Reading, England (Reading Festival)

Aug. 27: Leeds, England (Leeds Festival)

Aug. 29: Edinburgh (Royal Highland Centre)

Sept. 1: Belfast (Boucher Road Playing Fields)

Sept. 3: Stradbally, Ireland (Electric Picnic)

Sept. 15: Louisville, Ky. (Bourbon and Beyond)

Sept. 16: Asbury Park, N.J. (Sea.Hear.Now)

Sept. 18-19: Reno, Nv. (Grand Sierra Resort & Casino)

Sept. 21: Highland, Ca. (Yaamava Resort & Casino)

Sept. 22: Las Vegas (Life Is Beautiful)

Sept. 27: Wheatland, Ca. (Hard Rock Live Sacramento)

Sept. 29: Dana Point, Ca. (Ohana Festival)

Oct. 20: Austin, Tx. (Germania Insurance Super Stage at Circuit of the Americas)