The Killers Unveil New Single ‘boy’ Ahead of Massive Tour

‘I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it,’ Brandon Flowers says of the track

The Killers have released a new synth-powered single, “boy,” which was written during sessions for the 2021 album Pressure Machine but didn’t fit the vibe of that project. “boy” was debuted at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on July 7 and was also performed nine days later in Amsterdam.

“This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic,” Killers frontman Brandon Flowers says. “I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

 

With The Killers’ trademark anthemic sound and keyboards straight out of vintage Erasure, “boy” was produced by the band with Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, the latter of whom also co-produced Pressure Machine. Flowers recently told NME that The Killers were working on a new album for a hopeful early 2023 release, but it’s unknown whether “boy” will appear on it.

The band is about to embark on an extensive arena and stadium tour, the North American portion of which begins Aug. 19 in Vancouver and wraps Oct. 10 in Washington, D.C. From there, The Killers head to New Zealand and Australia for a month’s worth of shows through Dec. 19 in Sydney.

Jonathan Cohen

