Taylor Swift to Release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October

On Wednesday night, Taylor Swift completed the first leg of her Eras tour. The last night of a six-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium featured a surprise: Swift revealing that she is releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Oct. 27, which happens to be the date she originally released 1989.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane,” Swift wrote in a tweet after the initial announcement. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

That album, originally released in 2014, featured many of Swift’s biggest pop hits, including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Bad Blood.” The album was co-written and co-produced with Max Martin. 1989 included 13 songs on the standard version and 16 songs on its deluxe edition. It was nominated for 10 Grammys and won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. After its release, 1989 spent a year in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

In July, Swift released a re-recorded version of Speak Now. In addition to its re-recorded tracks, the bonus tracks featured contributions from Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. You can read our review of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) here.

Last week, Swift announced additional North American tour dates would take place in late 2024.