Instagram Facebook Twitter
Swizz Beatz: Always Game Time
Sugarhill Gang’s Wonder Mike on “Rapper’s Delight”: ‘We Knew We Had a Hit’
Michigander
Michigander’s Jason Singer on How Therapy Helped Him Process Trauma

Taylor Swift Extends North American Eras Tour Into Fall 2024

Dates are set for Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 6, 2023 in Nashville. (Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Ahead of a six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca, which will wrap up the first leg of her Eras tour, Taylor Swift has announced additional North American tour dates to extend the tour into fall 2024.

The new 2024 shows get underway Oct. 18 in Miami and will also take place in New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto (also a six-night run). Verified Fan ticket registration is currently live through Ticketmaster.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝,” Swift wrote on Instagram. Gracie Abrams will open all dates.

Taylor Swift 2024 North American Eras Tour dates:

10/18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
10/19 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
10/20 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
10/25 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
10/26 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
10/27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
11/01 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
11/03 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
11/14 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
11/15 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
11/16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
11/21 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
11/22 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
11/23 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Lizzo
News

Lizzo Sued By Former Dancers For Weight Shaming, Sexual Harassment, Hostile Workplace Environment

Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior
Features

Swizz Beatz: Always Game Time

The Sugarhill Gang in 1979. (Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
The Why & The How

Sugarhill Gang’s Wonder Mike on “Rapper’s Delight”: ‘We Knew We Had a Hit’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top