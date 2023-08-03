Ahead of a six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca, which will wrap up the first leg of her Eras tour, Taylor Swift has announced additional North American tour dates to extend the tour into fall 2024.

The new 2024 shows get underway Oct. 18 in Miami and will also take place in New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto (also a six-night run). Verified Fan ticket registration is currently live through Ticketmaster.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝,” Swift wrote on Instagram. Gracie Abrams will open all dates.

Taylor Swift 2024 North American Eras Tour dates:

10/18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10/19 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10/20 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10/25 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

10/26 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

10/27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

11/01 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11/02 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11/03 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11/14 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11/15 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11/16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11/21 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11/22 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11/23 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre