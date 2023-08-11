Olivia Rodrigo Shares New Single ‘Bad Idea Right?’

Track was inspired by joke song about 'hooking up with an ex-boyfriend,' singer says

Olivia Rodrigo has released “Bad Idea Right?,” the second single from her upcoming sophomore album GUTS. The song follows “Vampire,” which was released on June 30 and has already topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The video for “Bad Idea Right?” was directed by Petra Collins, who has previously helmed Rodrigo’s videos for “Good 4 U,” “Brutal,” and “Vampire.”

“‘bad idea right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of the choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

GUTS is out on Sept. 8 through Geffen Records. Earlier this week, “Vampire” was nominated for five MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tracklisting:

1. all-american bitch

2. bad idea right?

3. vampire

4. lacy

5. ballad of a homeschooled girl

6. making the bed

7. logical

8. get him back!

9. love is embarrassing

10. the grudge

11. pretty isn’t pretty

12. teenage dream