News Of The Day – 8/31

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Doja Cat’s new album, Scarlet, is coming on Sept. 22. There are some questions surrounding its artwork, however.

Marnie Stern is releasing a new album for the first time in time in 10 years in November, and here is the first single. Also gearing up for new albums are the Kills and Beirut.

Fishbone, Tim Armstrong, the non-Gwen members of No Doubt, the Specials and more have signed on for a Terry Hall tribute in Los Angeles in October.

Denzel Curry made a surprise appearance in Atlanta rap duo EarthGang’s new video.

Peter Gabriel shared another new song from his upcoming album, which still doesn’t have a release date.

Jorja Smith “Falling or Flying,” the latest single from her new album out on Sept. 29.