The Kills Detail First New Album In Seven Years

Last month, the Kills released a pair of new singles but withheld any confirmation that a new album was also on the way. Today (Aug. 30), Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hinch detailed God Games, which will arrive Oct. 27 through Domino Records and is the duo’s first full-length since 2016’s Ash & Ice. Another track from it, “103,” is out now in tandem with a video shot in rock/fashion photographer Steven Sebring’s 3D film studio

Prior to the arrival of “New York” and “LA Hex,” the Kills’ last new release was a 2018 single with covers of Saul Williams’ “List of Demands (Reparations)” and Peter Tosh’s “Steppin’ Razor.” More recently, the group reissued its 2005 album No Wow last year, and oversaw the rarities collection Little Bastards in 2020.

God Games was produced Grammy-winner Paul Epworth (Adele, Paul McCartney), who served as the Kills’ soundperson during their ragtag first tour in 2002-2003.

“We literally would drive around in an old van that would break down and he’d be carrying the gear with us,” Hince told SPIN last year of Epworth, adding that he had high hopes for the upcoming collaboration. “It’d be great to have somebody that’s really got chops now for some modern music, but that knew our band at the beginning.”

The Kills’ God Games track listing:

New York

Going to Heaven

LA Hex

Love and Tenderness

103

My Girls My Girls

Wasterpiece

Kingdom Come

God Games

Blank

Bullet Sound

Better Days