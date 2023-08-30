News Of The Day – 8/30

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Travis Scott announced his first North American tour since 10 people were killed at his Astroworld festival in 2021

The Cranberries’ third album, To The Faithful Departed, will be reissued in deluxe editions on Oct. 13.

Oneohtrix Point Never shared “A Barely Lit Path” from his upcoming album.

Mitski is staging events in several worldwide cities on Sept. 7 during which fans can preview her new album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and enjoy films such as Drugstore Cowboy and Days of Heaven.

Amanda Palmer covered Sinead O’Connor’s “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance.”

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/producer August 08, who was a member of the 88Rising collective, has died at the age of 31. No cause of death has been revealed.