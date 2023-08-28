News Of The Day – 8/28

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Florence + the Machine’s Florence Welch is recovering from undisclosed “emergency surgery” she says saved her life and forced the cancellation of several shows, but is somehow planning to be back on stage by Friday (Sept. 1).

Phish covered TV on the Radio with Derek Trucks during his five-song guest appearance at a benefit concert for New York and Vermont flood victims on Saturday in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden died at the age of 72.

Tom DeLonge says a new blink-182 album is going to be released imminently.

Stars of the Lid co-founder Brian McBride died at the age of 53, according to a social media post from the group’s longtime label, Kranky. In tandem with Windsor for the Derby’s Adam Wiltzie, McBride released seven hugely influential ambient albums under the Stars of the Lid moniker between 1995-2007.