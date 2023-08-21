QUOTE/UNQUOTE

Chuck D once famously called hip-hop the CNN of the Black community, the way people got the news. Is it still?

Indeed there’s an urban network beyond he say, she say, or hearsay, that accomplishes a communicative expression not only of happenings but opinions, so I would strongly agree with those sentiments. As of late, there seems to be a variety of outlets in the hip-hop space.

Fifty years ago hip-hop started a revolution, not just in music but in fashion, film, TV, art. Is another revolution possible now?

Perhaps, if there exists a revolution of preservation, not only of the general culture of hip-hop, but a revelation that we are all human and deserve the basic respect of being.

Looking back over the last 50 years, who is an unsung hero, someone who made a big impact on hip-hop who doesn’t get credit?

That’s a challenging question because there are a lot of contributors that should be more a part of the conversation, so I would offer Stetsasonic, Beastie Boys, Slick Rick, and Chubb Rock—and Freestyle Fellowship, of course.

Interview by Kyle Eustice