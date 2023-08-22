This year, Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill turns 25. In its honor, Hill announced that she’ll be touring to honor the anniversary. On the upcoming 17-date tour, Hill perform the album (which remains her only proper solo album of new material), in full.

And, if that’s not enough, nearly a year and a half after Fugees canceled its reunion tour, it was announced that Hill’s former group will co-headline all of the U.S. tour dates.

Of the tour and album, here’s what Hill said:

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past. I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

In June, Hill performed with her fellow Fugee members Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. The trio played six songs, including the hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La.” The Fugees had not been on stage together since a 2021 gig at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17.

This could be the last time the trio performs together. In April, Michel was found guilty of 10 counts of conspiracy, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government (China). The charges stemmed from his role in a $100 million scheme to influence American politics, as SPIN previously reported. Michel was originally charged in 2019 and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced this summer.

The tour kicks off in September in Minneapolis. After a string of Australian and New Zealand dates in October, the tour will return to the U.S. in the Fugees’ home state of New Jersey.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The general ticket sale begins on Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 am local time.

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)