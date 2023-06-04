Instagram Facebook Twitter
Kadeem
Kadeem Continues to Build His Career in Boston
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: David J of Bauhaus/ Love and Rockets
Foo Fighters
Every Foo Fighters Album, Ranked

The Fugees Reunite for Surprise Performance at Roots Picnic

Appearance took place during Ms. Lauryn Hill’s set that celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 03: Pras Michel, Lauryn Hill, and Wyclef Jean of The Fugees perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

The Roots’ annual Picnic took place this weekend in Philadelphia. One of Saturday’s headliners was Ms. Lauryn Hill. Her set was to honor the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Her set featured a surprise reunion from The Fugees.

“My brothers, my brothers, these are my brothers,” Hill said before she, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel performed hits like “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La” during its six-song set. The trio was backed by The Roots.

In 2021, The Fugees appeared at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17 for a brief performance that was supposed to kick off a reunion tour that same year to celebrate 25 years of The Score. However, that 12-date tour was postponed and eventually canceled in early 2022.

The set could be the last time to see The Fugees reunite for some time, though Hill joined Jean at Essence Fest last July. In April, a federal jury found Michel guilty of 10 counts of conspiracy, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government (in this case, China). The charges stemmed from Michel’s role in a $100 million scheme to influence American politics, as SPIN previously reported. Michel was originally charged with the crimes in 2019, and with the jury verdict, now potentially faces up to 20 years in prison.

Also Read

The Roots Serving As House Band for Star-Studded F.O.R.C.E. Hip-Hop Tour

The 2023 edition of The Roots Picnic also featured performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, a reunion of Philadelphia hip-hop collective State Property, Roots member Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set with Eve, and the “Soulquarians Icons sets” with the Isley Brothers and Roy Ayers, among others.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, , , , ,

READ ON

News

Maren Morris Joins Taylor Swift for Live Debut of ‘You All Over Me’

News

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Dons Drag For Pride Night Show In Rural Tennessee

Tom Morello
News

Watch Tom Morello Perform ‘Cochise’ with Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt and Gary Cherone

Taylor Swift
News

Taylor Swift Announces First Round Of International Eras Tour Dates

more from spin

Bruce Springsteen
News

Bruce Springsteen Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Darkness On The Edge Of Town With Rare Live Tracks, Photos

(Credit: Kevin Westenberg)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: David J of Bauhaus/ Love and Rockets

Ilsey (photo: Caity Krone)
News

Hear Ilsey Cover Neil Young’s ‘Heart Of Gold’ With Bon Iver

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top