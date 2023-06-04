The Fugees Reunite for Surprise Performance at Roots Picnic

The Roots’ annual Picnic took place this weekend in Philadelphia. One of Saturday’s headliners was Ms. Lauryn Hill. Her set was to honor the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. Her set featured a surprise reunion from The Fugees.

“My brothers, my brothers, these are my brothers,” Hill said before she, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel performed hits like “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La” during its six-song set. The trio was backed by The Roots.

In 2021, The Fugees appeared at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17 for a brief performance that was supposed to kick off a reunion tour that same year to celebrate 25 years of The Score. However, that 12-date tour was postponed and eventually canceled in early 2022.

The set could be the last time to see The Fugees reunite for some time, though Hill joined Jean at Essence Fest last July. In April, a federal jury found Michel guilty of 10 counts of conspiracy, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government (in this case, China). The charges stemmed from Michel’s role in a $100 million scheme to influence American politics, as SPIN previously reported. Michel was originally charged with the crimes in 2019, and with the jury verdict, now potentially faces up to 20 years in prison.

The 2023 edition of The Roots Picnic also featured performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, a reunion of Philadelphia hip-hop collective State Property, Roots member Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set with Eve, and the “Soulquarians Icons sets” with the Isley Brothers and Roy Ayers, among others.

I really witnessed the Fugees reunion live……. This Lauryn Hill show was AMAZING pic.twitter.com/rrImwP5FeW — Camille😇 (@djcamic) June 4, 2023