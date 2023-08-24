QUOTE/UNQUOTE

What is the most annoying hip-hop trend of the last 50 years?
When rappers started neglecting the DJ. Neglecting the DJ in hip-hop became a major glitch in our art form, which led to major misguidance in the integrity of hip-hop.
What are your favorite rap albums? Why do you think they’re important to the genre?
My favorites of all time:
Public Enemy, It Takes A Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
Beastie Boys, Hello Nasty
Wu-Tang Clan, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
Why? Because they withstood the test of time and had educational purposes.
Fifty years from now, in 2073, who will people still be talking about from hip-hop 2023? Who will have a lasting impact?
Maybe 50 years from now, they could hopefully realize how Beastie Boys paved a whole new way of creating timeless masterpieces that would change the landscape of hip-hop music.
Interview by Kyle Eustice