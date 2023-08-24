QUOTE/UNQUOTE

Mix Master Mike from the Beastie Boys on the classics and the most annoying trend in hip-hop…

What is the most annoying hip-hop trend of the last 50 years?

When rappers started neglecting the DJ. Neglecting the DJ in hip-hop became a major glitch in our art form, which led to major misguidance in the integrity of hip-hop.

What are your favorite rap albums? Why do you think they’re important to the genre?

My favorites of all time:



Public Enemy, It Takes A Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

Beastie Boys, Hello Nasty

Wu-Tang Clan, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

Why? Because they withstood the test of time and had educational purposes.

Fifty years from now, in 2073, who will people still be talking about from hip-hop 2023? Who will have a lasting impact?

Maybe 50 years from now, they could hopefully realize how Beastie Boys paved a whole new way of creating timeless masterpieces that would change the landscape of hip-hop music.

Interview by Kyle Eustice