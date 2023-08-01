Instagram Facebook Twitter
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70

Michigander’s Jason Singer on How Therapy Helped Him Process Trauma

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” says singer-songwriter Jason Singer
Michigander
(Credit: Jake Southard)

For Jason Singer, leader of indie-rock band Michigander, 2022 was an impactful year — creatively, professionally, even therapeutically.

The songwriter felt confident about the group’s latest EP, the recently issued It Will Never Be the Same: “This was, like, the moment,” he recalls thinking. But Singer suffered a broken leg during a video shoot in the California mountains, forcing Michigander to delay touring, pull out of major festival appearances, and push back the release.

“That was a big, traumatic thing — I’d never really experienced anything like that,” he says. Then three weeks later, his wife was seriously injured after being run over by a truck. These incidents gave him “terrible anxiety,” but instead of internalizing it, Singer sought the help of medical professionals in his hometown of Nashville.

“I’m doing great. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he says. “Therapy is awesome … now I’m working on things I didn’t really know that I had to work on, and it’s been a really, really positive experience.”

SPIN Staff

