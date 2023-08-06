Former Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Stabbed In U.K. Prison

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who is serving a 29-year sentence for sex offenses, was stabbed in a U.K. prison yesterday (Aug. 5), according to Sky News. Watkins, who has been incarcerated for 10 years, is recovering from multiple “not life-threatening injuries” after being taken hostage by three of his fellow prisoners at HMP Wakefield.

According to the report, it took guards six hours to free Watkins, who was convicted in 2013 on 13 horrific charges involving children and animals. Welsh rock outfit Lostprophets, which had massive U.K. albums in 2004 with Start Something and two years later with Liberation Transmission, immediately broke up in the wake of his conviction.

“Those who have appeared in these courts over many years see a large number of horrific cases,” said the Hon. Mr Justice John Royce at Watkins’ sentencing. “This case, however, breaks new ground. I am satisfied that you are a deeply corrupting influence, you are highly manipulative, you are a sexual predator, you are dangerous. The public and, in particular, young females need protection from you.”

Following Watkins’ arrest, the non-singing members of Lostprophets went on to form the band No Devotion with Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly.

