Doja Cat Shares New Song ‘Paint It Red’

For the first half of the year, Doja Cat was surprisingly quiet (by her standards). However, in recent months, she released her first song in two years, announced a tour and got into a spat with some of her fans. Today, she released a new single titled “Paint It Red,” which she first teased the song in a TikTok post in July.

The song is produced by Earl On The Beat and includes a sample of Dionne Warwick’s “Walk On By.” Watch the video “Paint It Red,” directed by Doja Cat and Nina McNeely.

Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween at San Francisco’s Chase Center. It ends in December with a date at Chicago’s United Center. Ice Spice and Doechii and will open