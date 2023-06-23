Doja Cat Announces First Headlining Tour

A week after releasing her first single, “Attention,” in two years, Doja Cat announced that she’ll be hitting the road for her first headlining tour. The 24-date arena tour kicks off at Chase Center in San Francisco on Halloween and continues through mid-December, finishing up with a stop in Chicago at United Center.

Ice Spice and Doechii will open.

Fans have until Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PST to register in advance to receive a code that will grant them access to a presale, which begins on June 28. Any remaining tickets will go on sale beginning on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster’s website.

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour Dates:

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice