Doja Cat Announces First Headlining Tour

Tour begins on Halloween in San Francisco
Doja Cat
(Credit: Grizz Lee)

A week after releasing her first single, “Attention,” in two years, Doja Cat announced that she’ll be hitting the road for her first headlining tour. The 24-date arena tour kicks off at Chase Center in San Francisco on Halloween and continues through mid-December, finishing up with a stop in Chicago at United Center.

Ice Spice and Doechii will open.

Fans have until Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PST to register in advance to receive a code that will grant them access to a presale, which begins on June 28. Any remaining tickets will go on sale beginning on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster’s website.

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour Dates:

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *
Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #
Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #
Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #
Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #
Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #
Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #
Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #
Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #
Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

Doja Cat

* with Doechii
# with Ice Spice

SPIN Staff

Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns (via Getty Images)
