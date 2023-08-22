Chuck D once famously called hip-hop the CNN of the Black community, the way people got the news. Is it still?

Hip-hop has always been the voice of the streets, where us artists talk about the struggles we are going through day to day. I will admit lately the hip-hop music scene has been focused more on glamor and sexuality, but that’s what’s going on in the ‘hood as we speak. We use hip-hop to tell the world what they may not know or see in our ‘hoods. I definitely agree with OG Chuck D on this part.

Fifty years from now, in 2073, who will people still be talking about from hip-hop 2023?

I think many will remember 2023 as the year of the female rapper. Women have taken center stage and are dominant on the radio and streams. Not all of it is what I would call dope, but artists like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ice Spice are setting the bar high. Can’t forget about Scar Lip—she goes hard. Other than that, I think we are seeing an uptick of conscious rap coming back to the fold as well. My crew Living Legends has a new album dropping this year, and we hope to spark the underground movement with the new sound we coming with.

What’s the most annoying hip-hop trend of the last 50 years? Explain.

I know I’m gonna sound old as fuck for this one, but I could not stand the mumble rap era at all. I felt it was super low-effort and honestly took hip-hop back a few steps. I get the young kids was feeling that vibe, but I just couldn’t dig it. I listen to ‘hood music all the time, but that wave was annoying as hell [Laughs].

Interview by Kyle Eustice