5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Stephen Pearcy of Ratt

Name Stephen Pearcy

Current city Las Vegas

Really want to be in Egypt, tripping in the pyramids with my best girl Kristi.

Excited about The new Ratt boxset released in June, a couple of solo records in the works, “Legacy” and solo record No. 6. Developing our 1980s Sunset Strip Experience Concert Series and Vegas residency 2024.

My current music collection has a lot of Anything and everything ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, anything metal Priest, Zep. I like this relatively new singer, Greg Puciato, to me [he’s] way cool. You’d be surprised.

Preferred format Vinyl, CD, cassette it’s all the same to me.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Stained Class, Judas Priest

When Robbin [Crosby, Ratt guitarist] turned me on to this record back in ‘79, I about freaked. Instant fan. A huge wake up call. Didn’t know a singer (Rob Halford) with that intense [of a] range existed. I was listening to Zep, Aerosmith, Blue Oyster Cult, UFO then.

2

Van Halen, Van Halen

Nothing ever heard before from a guitarist since Hendrix. I had the pleasure of meeting Ed VH at the Whisky [a Go Go] in 1978 at one of their shows, as they were doing the first record, or just signed. I’d sit on stage and freak! I took notes, and made plans to move asap to L.A. with my band Mickey Ratt. We did, in 1980. I’d trade equipment with Eddie, guitars. Great time in the history of music.

3

The Song Remains the Same, Led Zeppelin

Not my No. 1 Zep record, after seeing the OG twice in 1975 – a new revelation – I collected every bootleg possible, because the band never played a song the same live. That I appreciate.

4

Are you Experienced, Jimi Hendrix

I remember hearing this record as a kid in the ‘60s and wasn’t a musician but understood this was some crazy music right here. When I got into playing guitar in the 70’s I collected any bootleg records I could find. And again every night a different solo, sound, event, I really got into Jimi.

5

Ratt (EP, 1983), Ratt

What can I say? Not just because it’s my first offering of a mini album/record, it’s a brutal introduction. I’d put that music up against ANY band when we were making a name on the Sunset Strip – and did. You see the vagabond-fashionista metal-pirate guys and before we played a note it was, “WTF is going on here.” “U got It,” “Tell the World,” “Sweet Cheater,” “Back for More,” even though most of the songs I wrote in the late ‘70s, it was perfect for the time circa the metal invasion Sunset Strip 1983. We conquered!