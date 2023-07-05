Instagram Facebook Twitter
That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT Is Rolling
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Boy George
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet

What I’m Listening To In July: Liza Lentini, SPIN Managing Editor

What not to miss if you’re in L.A., as well as some book, tour, and streaming recommendations to make your midsummer nights dreamy
Harper Simon kicks off the first of a series of events to celebrate the publication of Meditations on Crime on Saturday, July 8 at The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.
(Credit: Kate Porter)

What I’m doing at this exact moment Searching for photos of Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot (and writing this, obviously).

Last song I listened to Peter Gabriel’s “So Much” from his new album i/o, releasing later this year.

 

Also Read

Berlin’s Terri Nunn on 1986’s “Take My Breath Away”: ‘Everything Changed When That Song Came Out’

 

New song on repeat 20-year-old Hataalii’s (pronounced Hah-toth-lee) just-released new album Singing Into Darkness will give you major Velvet-Underground-meets-Eric-Burdon-and-War vibes. It’s different and addictively a little bit out there. The song I have on repeat is the opening track, “Midnight Soldier.”

If you’re in Los Angeles this weekend  Writer/musician Harper Simon kicks off the first of a series of events to celebrate the publication of Meditations on Crime on Saturday, July 8. Book and vinyl launch, film screening, and conversation at MoCA in Los Angeles On July 8 from 4 – 6 PDT, featuring Editors Jonah Freeman and Simon and moderated by J.C. Gabel. It’s free, but you must RSVP here.

The book—featuring essays, interviews and powerful visual art by the likes of Cindy ShermanandJulian Schnabel—is available for purchase on the Hat & Beard Press site.

Currently reading  The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel, about the world’s most prolific art thief, Stéphane Breitwieser.

Go see  If you can, try to catch Tori Amos on the last leg of her summer tour. She offers a live experience truly like no other.

 

 

Watch  The new Wham! documentary on Netflix. More than anything, it’s a beautiful story about friendship (released in July 5).

ICYMI  Writer Lily Moayeri did an incredible interview with Terri Nunn of Berlin about everything “Take My Breath Away”. I didn’t know the background of the song before this (I didn’t know how much fun Terri was!). You can read it here and check out more stories behind your favorite songs—from “Fight the Power” to “Cruel Summer”—here.

What are YOU listening to? Tell us on Instagram @spinmag.

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

, , ,

more from spin

Merry Prankster George Walker plays a kazoo taped to an axe in front of a multicolored psychedelic painted backdrop.
New Column

THIS IS AMERICA: Twilight of a Merry Prankster

Cypress Hill
Decades of Sound

Cypress Hill Rocks The Bourbon Room In Celebration Of Black Sunday

Donna Missal
All Eyes On

Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top