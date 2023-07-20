The 10 Most Important Moments In Hip-Hop History

As hip-hop and its biggest players celebrate 50 years of the iconic, groundbreaking genre, fans across the world have toasted the anniversary by recalling significant moments, classic records, and culture-shifting icons. Rap is–perhaps more than any other genre–built around its superstars. The thrilling diversity among its star personalities makes it as much about the music as the people creating the music. From Kool Herc to Jay-Z, Kool Moe Dee to Lil Wayne, the history of hip-hop has been bolstered by its biggest icons.

The genre is built around storytelling and tradition, and as such, it’s impossible to recognize the present moment without recognizing its past. That’s why hip-hop elders are as celebrated as the chart-toppers currently dominating the airwaves. To understand where hip-hop is at, you must recognize where it was, and how it began. To help break down this crucial lineage, we are ranking the top 10 most important moments in hip-hop history, from its beginnings in 1973 to today. Brought to you by our friends at get.hiphop helping artists to strengthen their brand with a .hiphop domain name, this list is meant to celebrate all that is great about the genre, and recognize its cultural impact both in the United States and around the world.

10. “The Breaks” Becomes The First Rap Song To Go Gold:

Kurtis Blow’s 1980 single “The Breaks” was one of the first rap tracks to break through the genre’s relative insularity and become a mainstream American hit across different cultures and classes. Additionally, it was the second certified gold 12-inch single and served as an introduction for many to the cleverness of rap lyrics. It featured 80 uses of “break” and its related homonyms: “break,” like a breakbeat, “to break,” as in the dance, and “brakes.” The track also moved away from hip-hop orthodoxy by utilizing an original instrumental — creating the beat from the ground up as opposed to being built around samples. A young Russell Simmons is even featured in the credits as a songwriter.

9. “Wu-Tang Clan Is For The Children”:

On Feb. 25, 1998, Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard made Grammy history when he interrupted an awards presentation to proclaim, “Wu-Tang Clan is for the children.”

Singer Shawn Colvin had just won Song of the Year and was walking to the stage to retrieve her award, but ODB seemingly came out of seemingly nowhere to address the audience. “Calm down, please calm down, the music and everything,” ODB said from the far end of the stage. “I went and bought me a outfit today that costed a lot of money today, nahmean ‘cus I thought Wu-Tang was gonna win,” he said. “I don’t know how y’all see it, but when it comes to the children, Wu-Tang is for the children. We teach the children, know what I mean? Puffy is good but Wu-Tang is the best.”

The moment was shocking, although rappers interrupting award winners would regrettably become a more frequent occurrence in the 2010s. The speech not only introduced Wu-Tang Clan to a wider, unfamiliar audience, but also ushered in one of the most repeated phrases in hip-hop history.

8. Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine Change The Game With Beats:

Headphone company Beats was established in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. The duo reportedly cited two big problems in the music industry, and they saw Beats as a solution to both: the impact of piracy on music sales and the less-than-ideal audio quality of Apple earbuds, which most listeners were using at the time. Dre even said to Iovine, “Man, it’s one thing that people steal my music. It’s another thing to destroy the feeling of what I’ve worked on.”

Beats was an immediate success. On July 25, 2008, the first model of Beats by Dre — the over-ear “Studio” model — went on sale for $349. Everyone seemed to be wearing them, including Lady Gaga and Lil Wayne, and a ton of professional athletes. By the end of 2011, sales were reported to be in $500 million range. Since 2014, Beats has been an Apple subsidiary. If you can’t beat ’em, join ‘em, Apple figured. Rap music would never be heard the same way again.

7. Eric B. And Rakim Usher In “The Golden Age Of Hip-Hop” With Paid In Full:

Eric B. and Rakim’s Paid in Full is as a benchmark album of golden age hip-hop. Recorded at Marley Marl’s home studio and Power Play Studios in New York City and released in 1987 on Island subsidiary label 4th & B’way Records, the album delivers stellar production and brilliant lyricism from start to finish. After its release in the summer of 1987, Rakim gave an interview with SPIN that revealed his singular technique and pioneering internal rhyme scheme.

“What I do, I like to have the track first, the music,” the young rapper explained. “So I come downstairs where my equipment is, I sit down, turn all the lights off, and I get this one spotlight that I put on the paper. So that’s where I concentrate. Ain’t nothin’ else goin’ on but the paper. Then I just turn the music on for a while, listen to it, get into it, and that’s where I get the style from.”

6. OutKast Proclaims “The South Has Something To Say”:

In 1995, just as the East and West Coast rap beef was nearing its peak, OutKast positioned the South as a new voice in the genre. The duo won Best New Group at the Source Awards that year on the strength of its 1994 debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, but Big Boi and Andre 3000 weren’t satisfied with the prize. During a rowdy part of the event, Andre 3000 looked at the audience, and uttered six words: “The South has something to say.” It was confident, but it was also prescient: hip-hop quickly exploded in the South and has been the region’s dominant art form for the ensuring three decades, thanks to stars such as T.I., Jeezy, Migos, Young Thug, Future, and many more.

5. Sugar Hill Records Is Born

Sugar Hill Records was founded in 1979 by husband and wife Joe and Sylvia Robinson in tandem with Milton Malden and funding from Tony Riviera and Morris Levy, the owner of Roulette Records. It was the first label dedicated to and focused on rap music, and its first record was, appropriately, 1979’s “Rapper’s Delight” (1979) by the Sugarhill Gang. Later, the label released a number of hit records from influential hip-hop and soul groups such as Super Wolf, the Sequence, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Funky Four Plus One, Crash Crew, Treacherous Three, and the West Street Mob. Sugar Hill Records also inspired other future creative visionaries: in 1983, a young Spike Lee earned his first director credit for the video for Melle Mel and the Furious Five’s iconic “White Lines.”

4. Yo! MTV Raps Debuts:

In the summer of 1988, MTV aired the first episode of a two-hour television block exclusively featuring rap music. Yo! MTV Raps widely introduced hip-hop to MTV viewers previously unfamiliar with the genre, and signaled strong support for the music at a time when traditional media still largely turned a blind eye. The show was originally hosted by Fab 5 Freddy, though Doctor Dré (not to be confused with the creator of The Chronic) and Ed Lover became the show’s faces. An appearance on Yo! MTV Raps was a surefire way for artists both emerging and established to grow their audiences. The show’s initial run ended in 1995, with Rakim, KRS-One, Redman, and Method Man participating in one final freestyle battle.

3. Run-DMC And Aerosmith Build A Rap-Rock Connection With “Walk This Way”:

In 1986, Aerosmith was in search of a hit to revive the success it had enjoyed amid the rock’n’roll heyday of the previous decade, while hip-hop superstars Run-DMC were looking to break out of the genre’s narrow constraints. Producer Rick Rubin pitched Run-DMC with the idea of an Aerosmith team-up, and though reluctant at first, they eventually put their own spin on the latter’s 1975 smash “Walk This Way,” complete with their own rapping, scratching, and breakbeats. The song was released on July 4th, 1986, and provided plenty of fireworks over the holiday weekend. It became the first rap song to crack the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, and when it eventually peaked at No. 4, it had zoomed past the No. 10 peak of Aerosmith’s original. The success was fueled by an ingenious music video featuring both acts, in which they have a musical duel of sorts in neighboring recording studios until Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler literally (and figuratively) breaks through the wall separating them. In retrospect, that visual was a bit on the nose, but at the time, it proved definitively that hip-hop could coexist with the most popular genre of music of the era.

2. DJ Kool Herc Hosts His “Back To School Jam::

On Aug. 11, 1973, 18-year-old DJ Kool Herc threw a “Back to School Jam” for his sister Cindy in the South Bronx — in the rec room at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., to be exact. What was intended as a neighborhood celebration wound up changing the course of music history, as Herc unveiled a new technique involving looping the drum and percussion breaks from his record collection. In an instant, two of the foundational elements of hip-hop came together in an utterly unique way. Herc invented “the break” by using two turntables – and two copies of the same album – to extend a song’s instrumental, which was often its most highly percussive portion. During these sections, he’d invite dancers to improvise over the beats, leading to the birth of breakdancing. Hip-hop soon exploded in the Bronx and beyond, and though Herc’s own music never became as well-known as other genre pioneers, his skills as a host and DJ created rap music as we know it today. Indeed, Aug. 11 is now known as Hip-Hop Celebration Day and International Hip-Hop Day.

1. Tupac Shakur And The Notorious B.I.G. Are Murdered, Less Than A Year Apart:

On Sept. 7, 1996, rising rap superstar Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records mogul Suge Knight left a boxing match at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Hotel. On the way to retrieve their car, they got into a fight inside the hotel, and on the subsequent drive to a club, a white sedan pulled up alongside them and fired multiple gunshots. Shakur died six days later from his injuries — he was just 25 years old. Less than six months later, fellow hip-hop upstars Notorious B.I.G. was in Los Angeles to promote new music and make an appearance at the Soul Train Awards when he was shot to death by an unknown assailant. Both crimes remain unsolved.

The murders were viewed as an escalation between L.A.-based Death Row and New York-based Bad Boy Entertainment, but the warring factions gave their beef a rest and eulogized the deaths of their superstar MCs. As two of the most popular rappers of their time, Biggie and Tupac have come to signify the promise of hip-hop’s brightest era. Despite a lack of resolution as to the circumstances of their deaths, the rappers were honored at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards by their respective mothers, who spent the rest of their lives furthering their legacies.

