Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour Readies First U.S. Shows Since 2016

Pink Floyd vocalist/guitarist David Gilmour will play his first U.S. shows since 2016 this fall on Oct. 29-30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Nov. 4-5 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. They will be preceded by six gigs each at Rome’s Circo Massimo and London’s Royal Albert Hall in late September and early October.

Gilmour, 78, will be touring in support of his first new album in nine years, Luck and Strange, due Sept. 6 from Sony Music. Late Pink Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright appears on the title track via excerpts recorded during a 2007 jam in a barn on Gilmour’s property.

The artist will be backed on stage by a star-studded band led by bassist Guy Pratt and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes. Fans are being asked to sign up for ticket-buying access through Gilmour’s website.

Gilmour’s last full show in front of an audience took place Sept. 30, 2016 at Royal Albert Hall, during which he played 14 Pink Floyd songs and seven from this then-new release, Rattle That Lock.

Here are David Gilmour’s tour dates:

Sept. 27-29, Oct. 1-3: Rome (Circo Massimo)

Oct. 9-12, 14-15: London (Royal Albert Hall)

Oct. 29-30: Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl)

Nov. 4-5: New York (Madison Square Garden)