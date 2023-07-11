Farm Aid Returning To Indianapolis With Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp

The annual Farm Aid benefit concert is returning to the Indianapolis area for the third time in its 38-year history on Sept. 23, with founders Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp all set to appear at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. It’s Young’s first in-person Farm Aid since 2019, following a several year hiatus from public performances due to COVID-19 precautions.

Also on the bill are Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, the String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” Nelson says. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest, and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana,” adds Mellencamp. “My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food.”

Farm Aid last visited Indianapolis on Sept. 29, 2001, a little more than two weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The concert at Ruoff Music Center, which was still then known as Verizon Wireless Music Center, marked Matthews’ first Farm Aid following his addition to the event’s board.

Farm Aid was also held at the city’s RCA Dome in 1990 and featured a stacked lineup of Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Crosby Stills & Nash, Lou Reed, and Iggy Pop, among many others.

Tickets for the 2023 edition of Farm Aid will be available Saturday, while a limited pre-sale through the event’s website begins at 10 a.m. today.