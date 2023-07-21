Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs
New Chris Stapleton Album Arriving In November

First single ‘White Horse’ is out now
Chris Stapleton
(Credit: Becky Fluke)

Chris Stapleton has a new album on the way. This morning (July 21), the country singer/songwriter revealed that his fifth full-length, Higher, will be released on Nov. 10 through Mercury Nashville. First single “White Horse” is out now.

The 14-song album was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb, Stapleton’s wife Morgane, and Stapleton himself. Featured musicians on Higher include J.T. Cure, Paul Franklin, Derek Mixon, and Lee Pardini.

Higher is Stapleton’s first album since 2020’s Starting Over, which won three Grammys.

 

Chris Stapleton Higher tracklisting:

1. What Am I Gonna Do
2. South Dakota
3. Trust
4. It Takes A Woman
5. The Fire
6. Think I’m In Love With You
7. Loving You On My Mind
8. White Horse
9. Higher
10. The Bottom
11. The Day I Die
12. Crosswind
13. Weight Of Your World
14. Mountains Of My Mind

