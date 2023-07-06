Billie Eilish Joins Barbie Soundtrack With First New Song In A Year

Instagram Facebook Twitter
‘What Was I Made For’ will be released on July 13, eight days ahead of the film and sountrack
(photo: Matthew Baker / Redferns)

Billie Eilish‘s first new music in a year will arrive July 13 in conjunction with the soundtrack to the upcoming Margot Robbie-starring movie Barbie, both of which will be released on July 21. In an all-caps Instagram post, Eilish said “What Was I Made For?” “means the absolute world to me. This movie is gonna change [your] lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

As previously reported, Barbie: The Album was executive-produced by Mark Ronson and features new songs from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, the Kid Laroi, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Khalid, Gayle, Tame Impala, Haim, Karol G, PinkPantheress, Fifty Fifty, Dominic Fike, Kali, and actor Ryan Gosling, singing in character as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. One additional artist’s name is still being withheld from the track list as a surprise.

Lipa, whose “Dance the Night” was the project’s first single, also appears in the film as a character named “Mermaid Barbie.” Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, and John Cena.

For Eilish, “What Was I Made For?” precedes a handful of summer and early fall international live performances, beginning Aug. 3 at Lollapalooza in Chicago and also including appearances at Montreal’s Osheaga festival, the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds festivals in late August, and Atlanta’s Music Midtown on Sept. 16.

