Wolfgang Van Halen Unleashes Latest Mammoth WVH Track

“Take A Bow” is the third song to hail from ‘Mammoth II’
(Credit: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images)

Wolfgang Van Halen has had a busy year so far. With his Mammoth WVH project, he has spent the first part of the year on tour with Alter Bridge and is currently opening for Metallica on the European leg of its tour. Van Halen also inked with BMG, which will put out the band’s second album, the aptly titled Mammoth II. Today (June 27), the group unveiled the lyric video for the album’s third single, “Take A Bow.”  On the nearly seven-minute track, Van Halen unleashes a heavy guitar solo that complements the song’s driving rhythm section.

“It was the last song we finished,” Van Halen said. “It’s officially the longest song I’ve released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special. I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through Dad’s original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets. It’s straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of dad’s history on this song forever.”

In addition to Van Halen, Mammoth WVH features Frank Sidoris (guitars), Jon Jourdan (guitars), Ronnie Ficarro (Bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums).

Mammoth II will be released on Aug. 4 on BMG.

Mammoth II tracklisting:

1. Right?
2. Like a Pastime
3. Another Celebration at the End of the World
4. Miles Above Me
5. Take a Bow
6. Optimist
7. I’m Alright
8. Erase Me
9. Waiting
10. Better Than You

SPIN Staff

