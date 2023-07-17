In a little under three weeks, Mammoth WVH, the band led by Wolfgang Van Halen, will release its second album, Mammoth II. Following an upcoming run opening for Metallica during its U.S. stadium run, the band will go out on a headlining tour of its own. The tour begins on Nov. 4 in Milwaukee at the Rave and will conclude on Dec. 9 in Van Halen’s hometown of Los Angeles with a show at the Belasco. Nita Strauss will be the direct support on all dates.
It’s been a busy year on the road for Mammoth WVH. In addition to Metallica, Mammoth WVH has opened for Alter Bridge, and Def Leppard and Motley Crüe.
Mammoth WVH 2023 headlining fall tour dates:
Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Nov 7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection
Nov 13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Nov 14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield
Nov 15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre
Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues
Nov 24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom
Nov 25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Nov 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Nov 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Dec 2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
Dec 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco