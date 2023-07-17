In a little under three weeks, Mammoth WVH, the band led by Wolfgang Van Halen, will release its second album, Mammoth II. Following an upcoming run opening for Metallica during its U.S. stadium run, the band will go out on a headlining tour of its own. The tour begins on Nov. 4 in Milwaukee at the Rave and will conclude on Dec. 9 in Van Halen’s hometown of Los Angeles with a show at the Belasco. Nita Strauss will be the direct support on all dates.

It’s been a busy year on the road for Mammoth WVH. In addition to Metallica, Mammoth WVH has opened for Alter Bridge, and Def Leppard and Motley Crüe.

Mammoth WVH 2023 headlining fall tour dates:

Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Nov 7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection

Nov 13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Nov 14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Nov 15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues

Nov 24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom

Nov 25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Nov 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Dec 2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Dec 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco