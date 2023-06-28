The Chemical Brothers Announce New Book, Share New Single

The Chemical Brothers have had a busy year, making the festival touring rounds and releasing a pair of singles. Today (June 28), the duo continues with that run of activity, announcing a new single titled “Live Again.” The Chems teamed with French singer Halo Maud, who has become a frequent collaborator, on the rave-rocker.

Not stopping there, the Chems also announced the release of their first official book, Paused in Cosmic Reflection. Teaming with author Robin Turner, the book will trace the band’s 30-year history and a collection of photography from the group’s archives that has been previously unseen.

Paused in Cosmic Reflection also includes contributions from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, Beck, Beth Orton, and Michel Gondry, to name a few. It will be released on Oct. 26 through White Rabbit.