Instagram Facebook Twitter
difficult fun june 2023
June 2023’s Best Punk: Finally Something to Live For
Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma’s Génesis Is the Beginning of a Mexican Corridos Takeover
Ludicra
At Oblivion Access, Heaviness Comes in Many Forms

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Book, Share New Single

‘Paused in Cosmic Reflection’ is out on Oct. 26
Chemical Brothers
(Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Chemical Brothers have had a busy year, making the festival touring rounds and releasing a pair of singles. Today (June 28), the duo continues with that run of activity, announcing a new single titled “Live Again.” The Chems teamed with French singer Halo Maud, who has become a frequent collaborator, on the rave-rocker.

Not stopping there, the Chems also announced the release of their first official book, Paused in Cosmic Reflection. Teaming with author Robin Turner, the book will trace the band’s 30-year history and a collection of photography from the group’s archives that has been previously unseen.

Paused in Cosmic Reflection also includes contributions from the likes of Noel Gallagher, Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, Beck, Beth Orton, and Michel Gondry, to name a few. It will be released on Oct. 26 through White Rabbit.

SPIN 90 Greatest Albums of the 90s

Also Read

The 90 Greatest Albums of the ’90s

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Dave Cobb
The Offramp

Dave Cobb and the Subtle Science of Producing Your Favorite Records

Sen Morimoto
News

News of the Day – 6/28

Method Man during AMA '98 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
1990s

Ghetto Superstar: Our 1998 Method Man Feature

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top