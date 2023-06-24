Taylor Swift Debuts Songs From Lover, Red In Minneapolis

The live debuts kept coming last night (June 23) in Minneapolis on Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour, as she unveiled one track each from 2012’s Red and 2019’s Lover during the “surprise songs” portion of the evening.

“On the Eras tour, something I’ve been doing that I’ve been loving, because it is equal parts so thrilling and terrifying, is that I’ve been doing two different songs every single night, most of which are songs I’ve never performed live before,” she told the sold-out crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. “Most of them have lots and lots of lyrics. I don’t think I realized how wordy my songs were until I embarked on this mission to do different songs every single night, but it’s exciting, and I’m excited about this one.”

“I’ve seen people requesting this in massive amounts the entire tour, and I wanted to do it tonight because you, Minneapolis crowd on a Friday night, are fantastic. I knew you would be. You’ve always been so nice to us,” she continued before launching into a solo guitar rendition of “Paper Rings” from Lover. The song was followed by the first live performance of “If This Was a Movie” from Red, with Swift switching from guitar to piano.

Swift returns to U.S. Bank Stadium tonight, and the U.S. portion of the Eras tour runs through Aug. 9 in Los Angeles. The artist has recently begun rolling out her international Eras itinerary, which begins Aug. 24 in Mexico City and has dates on the books through Aug. 17, 2024, at London’s Wembley Stadium.