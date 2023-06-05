Instagram Facebook Twitter
Last month, Taylor Swift revealed on stage at a show in Nashville that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be released on July 7. Today (June 5), Swift posted the tracklisting and back cover of the new album on her social media accounts. She also shared that Fall Out Boy will perform on “Electric Touch” and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams will lend her vocals to “Castles Crumbling.”

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” Swift wrote.

When released in 2010, Speak Now was nominated for three Grammys, winning for Best Country Album. “Mean” won for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling over a million albums in its first week.

This will be Swift’s third re-released album, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Those updated versions included reimagined versions of the original songs and additional songs. Swift has been re-releasing all of her pre-2019 music after music mogul Scooter Braun bought her catalog without her approval.

